Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GUJCET Result 2025 declared at gseb.org, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
May 05, 2025 11:24 AM IST

GUJCET Result 2025: The Gujrat CET results 2025 have been declared today, May 5, 2025 at 10:30 AM. Candidates ca check their scores at gseb.org. 

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) result on Monday, May 4, 2025. The results were announced at 10:30 AM today, May 5, 2025. Students who appeared can check their scores online at gseb.org. GUJCET Result 2025 live updates

GUJCET Result 2025 is declared at gseb.org. (HT file)
GUJCET Result 2025 is declared at gseb.org. (HT file)

Students can also access their results on WhatsApp, to check GUJCET results on whatsapp. They can send their seat numbers to 6357300971 and get their results.

Also read: GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Gujarat Board HSC results declared, here's how to check

To check GUJCET results, students will have to login to the board’s website using seat numbers and other login credentials as asked.

GUJCET Result 2025: Steps to check marks

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

1. Go to the official website at gseb.org.

2. Select the exam

3. Enter your seat number.

4. Click on submit and check your result.

5. Download and keep it for future reference.

GUJCET 2025 exam was conducted on March 23, 2025.

The GUJCET exam was held for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths.

Also read: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks declared

Following this, the board released provisional and final answer keys.

Candidates who clear the examination will seek admission to B.tech and B. pharma programs offered by various colleges in Gujarat. The seat allotment will be done based on the score obtained in the GUJCET 2025.

For more related information candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
News / Education News / Exam Results / GUJCET Result 2025 declared at gseb.org, check details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On