GUJCET Result 2025 declared at gseb.org, check details here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET 2025) result on Monday, May 4, 2025. The results were announced at 10:30 AM today, May 5, 2025. Students who appeared can check their scores online at gseb.org. GUJCET Result 2025 live updates GUJCET Result 2025 is declared at gseb.org. (HT file)

Students can also access their results on WhatsApp, to check GUJCET results on whatsapp. They can send their seat numbers to 6357300971 and get their results.

Also read: GSEB Class 12th Result 2025: Gujarat Board HSC results declared, here's how to check

To check GUJCET results, students will have to login to the board’s website using seat numbers and other login credentials as asked.

GUJCET Result 2025: Steps to check marks

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

1. Go to the official website at gseb.org.

2. Select the exam

3. Enter your seat number.

4. Click on submit and check your result.

5. Download and keep it for future reference.

GUJCET 2025 exam was conducted on March 23, 2025.

The GUJCET exam was held for three papers - Paper I or Physics and Chemistry, Paper II or Biology and Paper III or Maths.

Also read: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: GSEB 12th Science, General & Vocational marks declared

Following this, the board released provisional and final answer keys.

Candidates who clear the examination will seek admission to B.tech and B. pharma programs offered by various colleges in Gujarat. The seat allotment will be done based on the score obtained in the GUJCET 2025.

For more related information candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the board.