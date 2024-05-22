Haryana D.El.Ed Result declared for various years at bseh.org.in, check pass percentage here

Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed Result 2024. The results have been announced for first year and second year for various academic years. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Haryana D.El.Ed Result declared for various years, check pass percentage here (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

As per the official notice, the result of first year (re-appearance/mercy chance/special occasion) 2019-21, 2020-22, 2021-23 and 2022-24 and second year (re-appearance/mercy chance/special occasion) 2019-21, 2020-22 and 2021-23 examinations February/March-2024 has been declared today, May 22, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year a total of 10,853 candidates including teachers and students appeared for the examination which was conducted in February- March 2024.

The overall pass percentage of first year (2019-21) is 75% and second year (2019-21) is 76.67%. Further, the overall pass percentage of first year (2020-22) is 85.71% and second year (2020-22) is 75%. The first year (2021-23) pass percentage recorded is 57.93% and second year (2021-23) is 67.02%. For 2022-24 first year, the pass percentage is 68.46%.

Candidates who want their answer sheets re-checked or re-evaluated can apply online with the prescribed fee for 20 days from the date the result is declared.

Haryana D.El.Ed Result: How to check

To check the marks, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana D.El.Ed Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The institution-wise performance sheets will be sent to the login ID of the educational institutions and the application form for the upcoming examination of the student-teachers who have appeared in the examination will also be filled online only through the login ID of the concerned institution. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.