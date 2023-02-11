Haryana NMMS Scholarship provisional result released at scertharyana.gov.in

The State Council of Educational Research & Training (ht education Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NMMS Scholarship provisional result through the official website at scertharyana.gov.in.

The NMMSS Exam was held on 20 November 2022. The name of the candidate, district name, roll number, father's name, date of birth, total remark, and school name are all included in the NMMSS preliminary result.

NMMSS Scholarship Result: How to check

Visit the official website at scertharyana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Provisional result of NMMSS Exam held on 20 November 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

The NMMS provisional result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.