HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check

The India Post has declared the results for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevkas (GDS) of the Himachal Pradesh postal circle on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.

How to check HP GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Himachal Pradesh (Cycle III - 634 Posts)”

The HP GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.