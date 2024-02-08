HP TET 2023 result out on hpbose.org, link to check November exam scores

HP TET Result 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced results of the state-level teacher eligibility test (HP TET November result). Candidates who took the HPTET 2023 examination in November-December last year can check their scores on hpbose.org. HPTET result 2023 announced (hpbose.org, screenshot)

Login credentials required to check HP TET results are application number and date of birth.

Here are the link and steps to check HPTET November examination results.

Direct link to check HP TET November result 2023

How to check HP TET 2023 result

Go to hpbose.org. Open the TET tab. Under ‘Results of Teacher Eligibility Test TET- Nov 2023 ’, enter roll number and application number. Search and download your scorecard.

The state-level teacher eligibility test was held on November 26, 27 and December 3, 9, 2023. There were two shifts on all days – the first shift was from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.