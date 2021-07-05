Home / Education / Exam Results / HPBOSE 10th result 2021 today: Board official
HPBOSE 10th result 2021 today: Board official

  The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today at 5.15 pm a board official confirmed.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will release the class 10 board exam result today at 5.15 pm a board official confirmed. Here's a list of websites where students can check result.

The HPBOSE has already promoted class 10 students to class 11. Today, the board will release the marksheet of the students. The board Chairman will hold a press conference at 11.30 am and following that the results will be made available to students on the website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE matric result 2021: List of websites to check result

Hpbose.org

Results.gov.in

Due to heavy traffic on the website, the result links often slow down immediately after the result is released. In such cases students should wait for a while and retry later. The results will remain available on the official website for a longer duration and candidates can check it with ease.

