Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 on July 15, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed CET 2025 can check the results through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 declared at hpbose.org, direct link to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on May 29, 2025, at 87 centres across the state. This year, 15609 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 14352 candidates appeared. Of the total, 3203 candidates passed the exam, and 1257 candidates were absent.

Along with the results, the final answer key has also been released. The link is posted here.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

2. Click on HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling schedule and other details will be available on the official website soon. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of HPBOSE.