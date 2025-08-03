HPPSC Constable Results 2025 out at hppsc.hp.gov.in, direct link and document verification details here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, has declared the results of the Objective Type Screening Test for recruitment of 708 male constable and 380 female police constable posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results on the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC Constable Results 2025 has been declared at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the result notification, a total of 1,343 male candidates and 621 female candidates have been shortlisted.

With the declaration of the results, the provisionally shortlisted candidates will now to proceed for document verification.

Essential documents required:

Candidates are required to get the following original documents along with a set of attested/self attested photocopies for the document verification:

1. Educational qualification

i) Matriculation Certificate.

ii) 10+2 Certificate.

iii) NCC Certificate, if candidate possesses such certificate.

2. Himachali Bonafide Certificate

3. Online Recruitment Application Form

4. Category Certificate of SC, ST, OBC, EWS, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-SM, BPL& Home Guard categories wherever applicable and EWS or BPL certificate along with Non SC/ST/OBC certificate.

5. NOC from the employer, in case of regular Government employees.

6.Two character certificates issued by any Gazetted Officer.

HPPSC Police Constable Results 2025: How to check results?

Candidates can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at hppsc.hp.gov.in. On the home page, go to the What's New section. Click on the link to check the HP Police Constable results 2025. Check your roll number in the list of shortlisted candidates. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The commission said that candidates may contact the HPPSC office on any working day from 10:00AM to 5:00 PM on telephone No. 0177- 2624313 and Toll free No. 1800-180-8004, for any assistance.