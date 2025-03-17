HPPSC Judicial Service Prelims Results 2025 released at hppsc.hp.gov.in, check via direct link here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, released the results of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination 2024 on Monday, March 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their results from the official website of the HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. HPPSC Judicial Service Prelims Results 2025 are out at hppsc.hp.gov.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Notably, the Commission conducted the result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination which is scheduled to be conducted from March 30, March 31, April 1, April 2, and April 3, 2025. The exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM on all days.

Also read: IIT JAM Results 2025 releasing on March 18, here's how to check at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check important dates

The preliminary examination was conducted on March 2, 2025.

The Commission said in the official notice that the e-Admit Cards of qualified candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination 2024 will be uploaded on the Commission's website in due course of time.

Also read: ICSE Physics 2025 paper analysis: Here's what students said after examinations

Further, entry into the exam venue will be closed 30 minutes before the commencement of examination. Candidates will not be allowed to enter into the examination hall after 10:30 AM in each Paper.

The Commission also stated that cut off marks of Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Examination will be uploaded on the official website of HPPSC after the declaration of final result.

Also read: Osmania University row: Why Telangana's historic institution banned protests on-campus and what netizens are saying

HPPSC Judicial Service Prelims Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results from the official website:

Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New' section, and click on the link titled “Press Note - Result of Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Preliminary) Examination-2024 conducted on 02-03-2025.” The result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Check your roll number in the result PDF. Download the result PDF and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of HPPSC.