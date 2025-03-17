IIT JAM Results 2025 releasing on March 18, here's how to check at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check important dates

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is set to release IIT JAM Results 2025 on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. When released, candidates who appeared in the Joint Admission Test for Masters will be able to check and download their results on the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM Result 2025 is scheduled to declared on March 18, Check steps to download below.

IIT JAM Results 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the IIT JAM results 2025 when out:

1. Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check IIT JAM Results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

4. Your IIT JAM Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates after the declaration of results:

Uploading Scorecards on to the Candidate Portal: Mar 24, 2025 (Monday) Submission of Application Form for Admission on JOAPS portal: March 26 to April 9, 2025 Display of Invalid Category Candidates list on JAM 2025 Website: May 08, 2025 (Thursday) Declaration of FIRST Admission List: May 26, 2025 (Monday) Last Date for Online Payment of Seat Booking Fee for First Admission List: May 30, 2025 (Friday) Opening and Closing of Withdrawal Option: June 07 - July 07, 2025

For the full list of important dates, click on this direct link.

Notably, IIT Delhi conducted JAM 2025 on February 2, 2025, as a Computer Based Test in SEVEN Test Papers namely, Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

The provisional answer key was released on February 14, 2025, and the objection window was also opened on the same date. The last date to raise objection was February 20, 2025.

It may be mentioned here that candidates qualifying in JAM 2025 are eligible to apply for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs for the academic year 2025-26. No additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview is required for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025.

Moreover, JAM Scores are used for admission to programmes like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.