Osmania University row: Why Telangana's historic institution banned protests on-campus and what netizens are saying

Touted to be among Telangana's oldest and iconic educational institutions, Osmania University that came into existence in 1917 has been grabbing headlines ever since the authorities put a ban on protests inside the campus on March 13, 2025- a move that has not only become a matter of political debacle but also being termed as a major step in the institution's more than a century long history. On March 13, 2025, Osmania University issued a circular wherein it prohibited agitations in Departments /Colleges, Centres / Administrative Building. (Image source: instagram.com/osmania.university)

Now, before we get into the the reactions that has been flooding social media, it is important to understand why did the university authorities take the step.

Why protests broke out

As per Telangana Today, students of Osmania University staged a protest on Tuesday night after a razor blade was allegedly found in a curry served for dinner at the New Godavari hostel mess.

The agitating students also blocked the university’s main road, holding the curry vessel and plate while chanting slogans against the administration. They demanded vice chancellor Prof M Kumar address their concerns. The students alleged that this was not an isolated incident as it was only a few days ago when worms were found in the cabbage curry served at the mess.

Prohibition of protests on-campus: What did the notice say

On March 13, the university authorities released a circular which reported several incidents of students/student groups entering the Departments /Colleges, Centres / Administrative Building of the university and staging demonstrations and dharnas, resulting in disruption of the administrative work and giving a wrong perception of the institution to the Society.

The notice read, “These incidents are causing adverse effect on smooth functioning of the University leading to delay in administrative and academic progress. On certain occasions, these incidents also raised security issues and concerns. The University authorities have viewed the matter seriously and decided to prohibit the following activities in the premises of the Departments/Colleges / Centres / Administrative Building, Osmania University.”

As per the notice, the following activities have been prohibited inside the campus:

Trespassing Staging Dharnas and agitations Raising Slogans Preventing administrative authorities and staff from discharging their official duties Using unparliamentary and filthy language against University staff and authorities.

The notice further warned that if any person was found involved in the activities mentioned above, serious action will be initiated against them as per provisions of law.

Besides, it urged students with genuine grievances in the University system may first approach the concerned Official at the institution level, and thereafter represent to the Registrar and the authorities, with prior permission.

The aftermath: Massive protest breaks out

On Monday, videos of massive protests flooded social media. As per news agency ANI, Police detained members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhagam who staged a protest in front of the Telangana Assembly following reports of Osmania University officially banning agitations, dharnas, and demonstrations on its campus, citing disruptions to academic and administrative activities.

Not just this, local media reports also shared videos and images of protests by student unions demanding withdrawal of the ban.

Reactions from the political front

Soon after the big decision by university, reactions soon started to pour in from poetical leaders on the issue.

For instance, reacting to the circular, Union Minister and state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy slammed the state's congress government for prohibiting protests and demonstrations at Osmania University. He recalled that the university played a signficant role duirng a protest in the state in 1969. He said that the students of the university fought for freedom, adding that the slogan of Vande Mataram came from the institution, as reported by news agency PTI.

Calling the move undemocratic, Reddy said nobody would budge with the decision.

Besides, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Krishank had also slammed the the Telangana government for banning demonstrations at Osmania University stating that the Congress government was "intolerant" for not being able to take criticism.

Likewise, Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Ramchander Rao also condemned the banning of agitations at Osmania University and said that there was an "undeclared emergency" in Telangana by the State government.

He sid that the university campus has been the hotbed of agitation, and it was students who helped carve out the state of Telangana, as reported by ANI.

Uproar in social media

Not just in the political arena, but even social media users are of the view that ban on protest at Osmania University was uncalled for.

For instance, an X user name KS Sharma wrote, “@RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @khargehave to answer as they shamelessly accuse BJP but what they are doing & the disgusting pathetic fake saviour of democracy has any shame left has to speak.”

Naveena, another user, expressed shock and said that the epicentre of the Telangana agitation, has now banned dharnas and agitations. She said, “Wasn’t OU’s true perception built on debate, agitation, & free thought?”

Fresh statement by Osmania following protests

Meanwhile, according to a post by ANI, Osmania University issued a rejoined to the circular dated 13th March wherein it said that the content of the circular had been misinterpreted and misunderstood by various stakeholders. The university said it was important to clarify that the circular does not impose a blanket ban on student protests or agitations in open spaces within the university, and that the restrictions apply exclusively to the academic and administrative spaces within college departments and administrative premises.

Read the statement here: