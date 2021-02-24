HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 declared, here's direct link

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for the recruitment examination of Art and Craft Teacher on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher recruitment exam can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment examination on January 31, 2021.

'The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held From 01.03.2021 to 03.03.2021 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula as per schedule to be notified shortly on Commission's Website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of attested copies of all documents, a filled Scrutiny form, one Id Proof, and a self-attested copy of the downloaded application form," reads the official results notice.

Direct link to check the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021.

How to check the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021:

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section and click on the link that reads, "Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat No. 22"

The HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.