HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 declared, direct link here

HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared HSSC Female Constable Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The Police Constable examination was conducted from August 16 to September 12, 2021 in the state. 

The candidates have been selected on the basis of merit. Those candidates who will qualify the examination will appear for the Physical Screening Test, PST. The Physical Screening Test will be held from October 11 to October 13, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

HSSC Female Constable Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of HSSC on hssc.gov.in.
  • Click on HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The details of Physical Screening Test will be available in due course of time including the venue and time. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of HSSC. 

 

Friday, October 08, 2021
