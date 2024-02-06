HSSC group C CET result out, direct link to check

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced results of the Common Entrance Test held for group C vacancies (HSSC group C CET result 2023). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check it on the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in, under the results tab. HSSC group C CET result 2024 announced on hssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Direct link to check HSSC group C CET result 2024.

The recruitment examination for 59 various categories of posts under the Haryana government was conducted on November 5 and 6, 2023, which was followed by Skill Tests on December 30, 31, 2023 and January 6, 7, 14, 2024, the commission said.

The result document mentions roll number of selected candidates and category-wise marks.

“… result is in the ascending order of roll no. of the candidates and is not in the order of merit…the recommendation for the candidates selected in Category No. 243, 244 and 245 shall be sent to the indenting department only when their documents related to heavy motor vehicle and their Physical Measurement Test status is verified…the marks of the candidates shall be declared once the process for Group C posts against Advt. No. 3/2023 is finalized,” the notice reads.

The result of candidates with registration numbers 145982, 311912, 245264, 96988, 675215, 244846, 1019452, 69479, 470022, 1558755, 1419038, 735534, 259242, 186371, 306742, 809073, 417849, 410987 and 315016 has been kept in sealed cover by keeping posts vacant in accordance with the directions of High Court, the commission said.