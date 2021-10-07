Home / Education / Exam Results / HSSC PMT/PST result released for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)
HSSC PMT/PST result released for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)

  • HSSC PMT/PST result declared for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing), check list of candidates here
HSSC PMT/PST result declared for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)(Unsplash)
HSSC PMT/PST result declared for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing)(Unsplash)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 05:42 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the list of candidates who have qualified for the written examination for Male Constable (Commando Wing). Candidates who have participated in the PMT/PST for the post of Male Constable (Commando Wing) can check their results on the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. The Schedule for Written Examination will be available on the website of the Commission Shortly.

Here is the direct link to check the list of candidates qualified for the written test.

How to check the list of shortlisted candidates

Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage under the result section click on the link that reads,"List of Qualified Candidates for Written Examination of Male Constable (Commando Wing)"

A pdf will be displayed on your screen

Check the list and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Thursday, October 07, 2021
