HTET Result 2022: Candidates IRIS biometric verification mandatory, check dates

Haryana Board of School Education has decided to conduct IRIS Biometric Verification of appeared candidates ahead of release of HTET Result 2022. The IRIS biometric verification will be conducted by the Board on December 16 and December 17, 2022 across the state. The complete centre list is available on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The announcement was made by Board Chairman Dr. V.P. Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar, H.P.S on Wednesday, December 14. According to the officials, it is mandatory for candidates to have the IRIS Biometric Verification. The Board has set up centres for the verification round in all the 22 districts of the state on the above mentioned dates from 9 am to 5 pm.

Apart from this, candidates belonging to other states can complete this process by visiting to the districts adjacent to them. The documents required for the verification is original identity card and original admit card, which needs to be carried by all candidates at the centres.

BSEH have also sent messages to the appeared candidates on their registered mobile numbers. Meanwhile, the board has stated that the result will not be declared for those candidates who will not complete their IRIS biometric verification process on the said dates.