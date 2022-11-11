Home / Education / Exam Results / IAF Agniveer result 01/2022 out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's the direct link

IAF Agniveer result 01/2022 out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, here's the direct link

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 08:07 PM IST

IAF has released the provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 .

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the provisional select list of the Agniveervayu recruitment 01/2022 under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates can check the list on the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The enrolment list will be tentatively published on November 25.

“Candidature of candidates against whom ‘CSV’ (Certificate Subject to Verification) is annotated in the Remarks column is provisional. THEY ARE TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL CERTIFICATES TO THE CONCERNED CO, ASC BY 16-11-2022 FAILING WHICH THE CANDIDATURE WILL BE CANCELLED” reads the official notification.

Direct link here

Indian Air Force Agniveer result 2022: How to check

Visit official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Under announcements click on the “Provisional Select List - 11 Nov 2022 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2022 is available under CANDIDATE tab”

Select subject and list (PSL/not in PSL)

IAF Agniveer result will appear on screen

Download and take print out

