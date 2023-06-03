Home / Education / Exam Results / IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result at mha.gov.in, direct link here

IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result at mha.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 03, 2023 11:00 AM IST

IB Tier I Result 2022 has been declared for Executive & MTS posts. The direct link to check results is given below.

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has released IB Tier I Result 2022 for Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff/General posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.

IB Tier I Result 2022: MHA releases Executive & MTS result, direct link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination was held on March 23 and 24, 2023 for the post of Security Assistant/Executive & Multi-Tasking Staff/General in IB. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for Tier II exam. Candidates would be intimated through email/SMS to download the call letters for Tier-II exam (indicating date, time, venue, relevant instructions, etc.) in due course.

Direct link to check IB Tier I Result 2022

IB Tier I Result 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MHA at mha.gov.in.
  • Click on IB Tier I Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open.
  • Check the roll numbers and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1675 posts out of which 1525 posts of SA/Exe and 150 posts of MTS/Gen. The registration process was started on January 28 and ended on February 17, 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
mha exam result.
