IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: How, where to check Customer Service Associate results when out

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Prelims Live News: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has not yet announced the IBPS Clerk Result 2025. The Customer Service Associate preliminary results when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The preliminary examination was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The exam comprised 100 marks objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour....Read More
The preliminary examination result as per official notification will released in November 2025. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.
Through this recruitment drive 13533 Customer Service Associates posts will be filled. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
