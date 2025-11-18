Edit Profile
    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Nov 18, 2025 2:38:31 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: CSA preliminary exam results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is yet to announce the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The official notification states that the CSA prelims exam results will be released in November 2025. However, the exact date of the results' release has not been shared yet.

    The Institute conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination across the country likely on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The prelims exam comprised 100 marks of objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour.

    Through this recruitment drive 13533 Customer Service Associates posts will be filled. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 18, 2025 2:38:31 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Check registration dates

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:32:42 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Vacancies to be filled

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Through this recruitment drive 13533 Customer Service Associates posts will be filled.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:28:34 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Pattern of exam

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The prelims exam comprised 100 marks of objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:24:29 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Exam dates

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination across the country likely on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:20:27 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Update from official notification

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The official notification states that the CSA prelims exam results will be released in November 2025.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:16:57 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where to check result link?

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Once declared, candidates who appeared for the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

    Nov 18, 2025 2:12:06 PM IST

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Date and time

    IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute has not announced the exact date and time of release of the CSA preliminary exam results.

