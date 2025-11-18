IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check CSA preliminary results when out
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: CSA preliminary exam results to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 News Live: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is yet to announce the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the Customer Service Associates preliminary exam can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The official notification states that the CSA prelims exam results will be released in November 2025. However, the exact date of the results' release has not been shared yet....Read More
The Institute conducted the Customer Service Associates preliminary examination across the country likely on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025. The prelims exam comprised 100 marks of objective-type questions in three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration was 1 hour.
Through this recruitment drive 13533 Customer Service Associates posts will be filled. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
