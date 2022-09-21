Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link

IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link

Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:36 PM IST

IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 21 declared the IBPS Clerk (CRP Clerks XII Prelims results 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Candidates who have taken the Clerk prelims examination (CRP Clerks XII) can check their results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was held in September.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP Clerk XII Prelims results 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022 link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk main examination.

