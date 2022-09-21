IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link
IBPS CRP Clerk XII prelims results 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday, September 21 declared the IBPS Clerk (CRP Clerks XII Prelims results 2022.
Candidates who have taken the Clerk prelims examination (CRP Clerks XII) can check their results through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
The IBPS Clerk prelims examination was held in September.
Direct link to check IBPS CRP Clerk XII Prelims results 2022
IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims results 2022 link
Enter the login details and click on submit
Your results will be displayed on the screen
The shortlisted candidates are eligible to appear for the IBPS Clerk main examination.
