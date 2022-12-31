Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Result 2022: Clerk, PO, SO & RRBs reserve list out at ibps.in, check here

IBPS Result 2022: Clerk, PO, SO & RRBs reserve list out at ibps.in, check here

Published on Dec 31, 2022

IBPS has released Clerk, PO, SO and RRBs reserve list. The direct link to check the lists is given below.

IBPS Result 2022: Clerk, PO, SO & RRBs reserve list out at ibps.in, check here (Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Result 2022 reserve list on December 31, 2022. The provisional allotment under reserve list has been released for Clerk, PO, SO and RRBs. Candidates can check the reserve list through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The said provisional allotment has been based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of government guidelines on reservation policy. In case two candidates have obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth. To check the lists, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Clerk reserve list 

Direct link to check PO reserve list 

Direct link to check SO reserve list 

Direct link to check RRBs reserve list 

IBPS Result 2022: How to check Reserve list

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS reserve list for Clerk, PO, SO, RRBs available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.
ibps.in ibps result
