IBPS RRB Clerk, PO allotment result 2023 for reserved lists announced

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 01, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Candidates who are eligible for these vacancies can go to ibps.in and check it.

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has released provisional allotment under reserved lists of Office Assistant and Officers Scale 1 in regional rural banks (IBPS RRB Clerk and IBPS RRB PO 2023). Candidates who are eligible for these vacancies can go to ibps.in and check it. Links have been given below.

To check IBPS RRB Clerk and PO allotment results, candidates have to login to the institute's website using registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. These are the steps to follow:

How to check IBPS RRB Clerk, PO provisional allotment results 2023

  1. Go to the institute's website, ibps.in.
  2. Go to CRP RRB XII.
  3. Open the link to check provisional allotment results for reserved lists of Office Assistant or Officers Scale 1, as required.
  4. Login with your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  5. Check and download your result.

IBPS RRB Clerk provisional allotment result link.

IBPS RRB PO provisional allotment result link.

As per information shown on the login page, these results will be available on the website up to November 30.

