IBPS RRB clerk prelims scores released at ibps.in, check RRBs XII office assistant marks here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 07:23 PM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims scores have been released. The direct link to check scores is given below.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 scores on September 6, 2023. Candidates can check the results through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The preliminary result has been declared for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose) on September 1, 2023.

The scores will be available on the website from September 6 to September 15, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRBs clerk prelims scores 

IBPS RRBs clerk prelims: How to check scores

  • Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have qualified the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination is expected to be conducted on September 16, 2023. The admit card for the same will be displayed on the website soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

