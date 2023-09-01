IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant prelims results awaited, updates here
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Office Assistant Results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 Live Updates: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will release IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 in due course of time. The results of Office Assistant when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
The preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023. The admit card for the same was released on July 26, 2023.
Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for main exam followed by interview. The Mains exam is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.
This recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sep 01, 2023 11:23 AM IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Result Live Updates: Result likely soon
IBPS RRB Clerk Result will be announced likely soon. The date and time of the declaration of results have not been shared by the Institute yet, but as per various media reports, the results will be out soon.
- Sep 01, 2023 11:18 AM IST
IBPS clerk result 2023: Negative marking for wrong answers
There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.
- Sep 01, 2023 11:13 AM IST
RRB IBPS Clerk result 2023: Main exam
The office assistant main examination will comprise of 200 questions and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration will be for 2 hours.
- Sep 01, 2023 11:05 AM IST
RRB Clerk result 2023: Websites to check
ibps.in
- Sep 01, 2023 11:02 AM IST
IBPS clerk 2023: Validity of CRP RRB
The validity of CRP for RRBs- XII will automatically expire at the close of business on the day which is one year after the date of Provisional Allotment or until a fresh provisional allotment is made, whichever is earlier, with or without giving any notice.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:59 AM IST
IBPS RRB clerk 2023: Know about provisional allotment
On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs, based on merit-cum-preference keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:56 AM IST
IBPS RRB result: Cut off score
Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:53 AM IST
RRB clerk result: Main exam date
RRB Clerk main examination is scheduled to be conducted in September 2023.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:50 AM IST
IBPS result: Login credentials required to check Office Assistant result
Registration/ Roll number
Password
- Sep 01, 2023 10:47 AM IST
IBPS clerk result: Vacancies to be filled
This recruitment drive of RRBs will fill up 8000 posts of Clerk, Officer Scale I, II and III in participating banks.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:44 AM IST
IBPS Clerk RRB result: What next after results are out?
Those candidates who will qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for main exam followed by interview. The Mains exam is scheduled for September. Interviews for these vacancies will take place in October/November.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:41 AM IST
IBPS RRB Clerk Result Live Updates: Exam date
The preliminary examination was conducted in August 2023.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:38 AM IST
IBPS RRB clerk result 2023: How to check scores?
Go to the official website, ibps.in.
Now, go to CRP RRBs.
Open the CRP RRBs XII tab.
Now, click on the result link, enter your credentials.
Login and check your result.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:35 AM IST
RRB IBPS clerk result 2023: Where to check
The results of Office Assistant when released can be checked by candidates on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.
- Sep 01, 2023 10:31 AM IST
RRB clerk result 2023: Date and Time
Date: September 2023
Time: Unknown