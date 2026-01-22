IBPS RRB Mains Result 2025 out for Officers Scale I, II and III at ibps.in, direct links here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Mains Result 2025 for Officer Scale I, II and III. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination for Officer Scale I, II and III can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The link to check the results will be available on the official website from January 21 to January 27, 2026. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results on official website.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Mains Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Officer Scale I, II or III result link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main exam was held on December 28, 2025. The exam comprised of 200 questions of 200 marks. The time duration was 120 minutes. The question paper comprised of 5 sections carrying 40 questions each- reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, english language, hindi language and quantitative aptitude. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.