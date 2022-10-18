Home / Education / Exam Results / IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 out at ibps.in, link for officer scale 1 results

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022 out at ibps.in, link for officer scale 1 results

Published on Oct 18, 2022 06:06 PM IST

IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB PO Result for Officer Scale I today i.e. on October 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can now visit the official website ibps.in to check and download their result.

IBPS conducted the IBPS RRB PO Mains Exam for officer scale-I on October 1, 2022.

Candidates can access the result for the scale-I examination by keying in their registration number and password or date of birth.

The result will be available on the website till November 28, 2022.

How to check IBPS PO Main results

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the link for IBPS RRB PO scale-1 officer Result link

Key in your registration no. and password and submit

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
