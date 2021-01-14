IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Scorecard released at ibps.in, main exam on Jan 30

IBPS RRB Scorecard 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the scorecard for its RRB officers scale-1 exam. Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS PO RRB Officers scale 1 prelims exam can check their scores by logging in at ibps.in.

According to an office notice, IBPS RRB Main exam is expected to be held on January 30, 2021.

Its prelims exam was held on September 12 and 13, 2020. IBPS had on January 11 released the result cum merit list for IBPS RRB Officers Scale -1 exam. Now, the candidates can check their individual scores on the website.

IBPS RRB PO recruitment is being conducted to fill 3800 for group A officers scale I posts in various rural banks of India like Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank, Baroda U P Bank, Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank, Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank, Kerala Gramin Bank, Maharashtra Gramin Bank, Punjab Gramin Bank, Uttarakhand Gramin Bank, Prathama UP Gramin Bank etc.

How to check IBPS RRB Scorecard:

Visit the official site at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link scrolling on the top for IBPS RRB Scorecard

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your IBPS RRB Scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

IBPS PO Main exam pattern:

There will be a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQ) from Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, General Awareness, English or Hindi Language and Quantitative Aptitude sections. Negative marking applicable.