IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk declared, check result here

Published on Sep 08, 2022 04:52 PM IST

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk has been declared. The direct link to check result is given b

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 for Clerk on September 8, 2022. All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The result link will be available from September 8 to September 14, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022

IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • Click on IBPS RRB Prelims Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination for Office Assistant posts was conducted in September 2022. Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The Main examination will be conducted in September/ October 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

