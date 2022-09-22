IBPS RRB X Result 2022: Reserve list for Clerk, PO released at ibps.in, check here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB X Result 2022 reserve list. The reserve list has been released for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the reserve list through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

To check the reserve list or provisional allotment, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check reserve list IBPS RRB X Result 2022 Office Assistant

Direct link to check reserve list IBPS RRB X Result 2022 Officer Scale 1

IBPS RRB X Result 2022: How to check reserve list

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS RRB X Result 2022 reserve list link for Clerk and PO on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select the state.

Enter the other details and the list will be displayed.

Download the list and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary exam was conducted in September 21 and the main exam was conducted in September, October and November 2021. The interview was conducted in October/ November 2021 and provisional allotment was made in January 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of IBPS.