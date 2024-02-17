IBPS SO Main exam 2024 score released at ibps.in, direct link here
IBPS Specialist Officers scores released today, candidates can check through official website. Direct link to check IBPS SO Main exam score available.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Specialist Officers score today, February 17. Candidates can check the scores through the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS SO Main scores using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).
Direct link to check IBPS SO Main exam score
The IBPS SO Main call letters will be released in February/March, and the interview will be held in February/ March. The list of candidates provisionally selected for interview is given here.
IBPS SO Main result 2024: Know how to check results
To check the IBPS SO Main result 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Click on the IBPS SO Mains exam score
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Click on submit, and the result will be displayed.
Check the result and take print for future reference.