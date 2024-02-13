 IBPS SO Main Result 2024 released at www.ibps.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS SO Main Result 2024 released at www.ibps.in, direct link here

IBPS SO Main Result 2024 released at www.ibps.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 13, 2024 05:04 PM IST

IBPS Specialist Officers' result 2024 released, check now.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Specialist Officers' result 2024 today, February 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main result from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS SO Main results using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Download IBPS SO Main result 2024 from official website
Download IBPS SO Main result 2024 from official website

The IBPS SO Main call letters will be released in February/March, and the interview will be held in February/ March. The provisional allotment list will be released in April 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

IBPS SO Main result 2024 direct link

IBPS SO Main result 2024: Know how to check results

To check the IBPS SO Main result 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS SO Mains exam score

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Click on submit, and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On