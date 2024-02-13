IBPS SO Main Result 2024 released at www.ibps.in, direct link here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Specialist Officers' result 2024 today, February 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the IBPS SO Main result from the official website at www.ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS SO Main results using their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY). Download IBPS SO Main result 2024 from official website

The IBPS SO Main call letters will be released in February/March, and the interview will be held in February/ March. The provisional allotment list will be released in April 2024.

IBPS SO Main result 2024: Know how to check results

To check the IBPS SO Main result 2024, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS SO Mains exam score

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Click on submit, and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.