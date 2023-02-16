IBPS SO Mains Result 2022: Score card released at ibps.in, direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 score card. Candidates who have appeared for the Specialist Officer Main examination can check their scores through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scores will be displayed on the website from February 16 to February 26, 2023. The mains exam result was announced on February 10, 2023. To check the scores, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Mains Result 2022

IBPS SO Mains Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS SO Mains Result 2022 Score card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Those candidates who have qualified the mains exam will have to appear for the interview round. The interviews will be conducted preferably in February/ March 2023. All documents as prescribed in the advertisement and or call letter should be produced without any exception at the time of interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.