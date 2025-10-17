Edit Profile
    IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

    IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 5:22 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exam of Specialist Officers can check the results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 declared at ibps.in, direct link to check here

    The prelims exam result is available from October 17 to October 23, 2025.

    The preliminary examination was likely held on August 30, 2025. It consisted of 150 questions, and the maximum mark is 125. The duration of the preliminary exam was 2 hours.

    Candidates have to qualify in each of the three tests by securing the minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. An adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by IBPS, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for the Online Main Examination.

    Direct link to check IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025

    IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

    To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

    2. Click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    5. Check the result and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The registration process started on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 1007 Specialist Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
