ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 out, link to check scores

Results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation course examination have been announced. Candidates can check CA Foundation December-January results on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 live updates. Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation result

ICAI CA Foundation result 2023: Key points

Result date: February 7, 2024

Result time:

Login crededntials required to check ICAI CA Foundation results: Registration number and roll number.

Here is the direct link and steps to follow

Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation result

Visit the official website of the institute, icai.nic.in.

Open the CA Foundation December result link given on the home page.

On the login page, enter your roll number and registration number.

Submit it and check your result.

The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation December-January examination on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4 and 6, 2024.

For further information, visit the institute's official website.