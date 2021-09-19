Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA inter results 2021: Priti Nandan Kamat, Arjun Mehra all India toppers
ICAI CA inter results 2021: Priti Nandan Kamat, Arjun Mehra all India toppers

  • Mumbai’s Priti Nandan Kamat has secured the first position in the country from among 53950 students in the Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination and Delhi’s Arjun Mehra has secured the first position in the country in the Intermediate (New) Examination from among 107215  students.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 03:12 PM IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the chartered accountant exam result of the intermediate new and old course. Mumbai’s Priti Nandan Kamat has secured the first position in the country from among 53,950 students in the Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination and Delhi’s Arjun Mehra has secured the first position in the country in the Intermediate (New) Examination from among 1,07,215  students. 

In the CA inter new exam, Mahin Naim and Sudeepta Benya have secured second and third positions, respectively.

These exams were held in July 2021.

The ICAI CA exam results were announced on September 19 at http://caresults.icai.org/icai_results/index.php

In the CA intermediate (new) exam, the pass percentage in group 1 is 29.11%, and in group 2 is 22.2%. In both groups, 10.49% of students have passed.

In the CA intermediate IPC exam, the pass percentage in group 1 is 4.34% and in group 2 is 30.13%. The pass percentage in both groups is 0.66%.

 

 

 

 

