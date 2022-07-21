ICAI CA Intermediate Toppers 2022: Rajan Kabra tops, check list here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared CA Intermediate results. The Institute has also announced ICAI CA Intermediate Toppers 2022. Rajan Kabra of Aurangabad is the All India Topper First rank holder. He scored 83.25 percent and 666 out of 800.

Second rank holder is Nishtha Bothra of Guwahati, who scored 658 out of 800 and her percentage is 82.25 percent. The third topper is Kunal Kamal Hardwani of Kamptee-Nagpur who scored 80.38 percent, out of 800 he secured 643 marks.

This year a total of 80605 candidates have appeared for Group I out of which 10717 candidates have passed the examination, 63777 students have appeared for Group II out of which 7943 candidates have passed the exam. A total of 24475 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 1337 candidates have passed the exam.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.