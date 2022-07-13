ICAI CA Result 2022 Date: May exam result to release likely on July 15

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has shared the ICAI CA Result 2022 Date. The may exam result will be announced likely on July 15 evening or on July 16, 2022. The result for Chartered Accountants examination will be available on icai.org.

As per the official notice, the results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Friday, the 15th July, 2022(evening)/Saturday, the 16th July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website https://icai.nic.in.”

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CA Final exams was conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ICAI.