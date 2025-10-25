Edit Profile
    ICAI CA September Result 2025 likely on November 3 at icai.org, official update awaited

    ICAI CA September Result 2025 is expected to be out on November 3, 2025. The official update is awaited on this. 

    Updated on: Oct 25, 2025 11:02 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce ICAI CA September Result 2025 on November 3, 2025. The final, inter and foundation exam results when announced can be checked on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

    ICAI CA September Result 2025 likely on November 3 at icai.org, official update awaited (Thinkstock/ Representative image)
    Students and many Chartered Accountants have flooded the social media platforms claiming that the Foundation, Inter and Final course results will be announced on November 3. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

    The final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8, 2025, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively.

    The intermediate course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9, 2025, for Group 1, and on September 11, 13, and 15, 2025, for Group 2.

    The foundation course exam was held on September 16, 18, 20 and 22, 2025.

    ICAI CA September Result 2025: How to check

    All candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps provided below.

    1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to check CA Sepember 2025 results.

    3. Enter your credentials to login and submit.

    4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

    5. Download the result.

    6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

