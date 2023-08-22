News / Education / Exam Results / ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD results 2023 out on icar.nta.nic.in, direct links

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 22, 2023 08:36 AM IST

ICAR PG and PhD entrance exam results have been announced. Candidates can check it on icar.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission-Postgraduate (AIEEA PG) and the All India Competitive Examination or AICE JRF/SRF (PhD). Candidates who appeared in these exams can now check their scores on icar.nta.nic.in.

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE PhD entrance test results 2023 announced, direct links for downloading scorecards give here (icar.nta.nic.in)
These exams were held on July 9 at 144 centres across 88 cities. A total of 37,119 candidates were registered, of whom 33,828 appeared in it.

The candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key from August 3 to 5. The agency had also displayed question papers and recorded responses of the computer based tests.

“About 852 for PG and 284 for PhD answer key challenges were received out of which 285 for PG and 194 for PhD were the unique challenges. Challenges were shown to the concerned subject experts. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the final answer keys were prepared which were used in preparing the result of ICAR - AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D.),” NTA said in the result notification.

Scorecards of these entrance tests can be downloaded using application number and date of birth. These are the direct links.

ICAR AIEEA PG result 2023 link.

ICAR AICE PhD result 2023 link.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Exam and College Guide
