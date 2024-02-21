ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Dec 2023 results out, how to check scores

ICMAI CMA Result 2024: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced CMA Inter and Final examination results on its official website, icmai.in. ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Dec 2023 results announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To check these results, candidates have to use their registration numbers as login credentials. These are the steps they need to follow:

How to check ICMAI CMA Inter, Final December 2023 results

Go to the official website at icmai.in. On the homepage, click on the link for Intermediate/Final result for December 2023 term. Enter your login details. Check and download the results.

Direct link to check CMA Inter, final results

Results of the December 2023 foundation results were announced in January.

The next session of ICMAI CMA Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations are scheduled for June. The exams will take place from June 11 to 18. For any further information, candidates can visit the official website of the institute at icmai.in.