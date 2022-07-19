ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation results tomorrow, details here

ICSI CSEET, CS Foundation Results 2022: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) 2022 results along with CS Foundation course results on July 20, at 4 pm.

As per the result notice, CS Foundation exams were conducted on June 15 and 16 and CSEET 2022 was held on July 9 and 11, 2022.

Results, along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the institute’s website: www.icsi.edu.

Results will be published in the form of e-mark sheets on icsi.edu. No hard copies of mark sheets will be sent to or distributed among students, ICSI said.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Foundation Programme Examination, June – 2022 Session and CS Executive Entrance Test, July, 2022 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the Candidates,” reads the notification.

