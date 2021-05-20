ICSI CSEET Result 2021 for May exam declared, direct link to check here

Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared ICSI CSEET Result 2021 on May 20, 2021. The exam result for CS Executive Entrance Test is available to all the appeared candidates on the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination was conducted on May 8 and May 10, 2021 across the country.

The result was announced at 3 pm today. The institute has also released individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks and e-mark sheets on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

ICSI CSEET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu.

• Click on ICSI CSEET Result 2021 for May exam link available on the official website.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Click on login and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the e-marksheet.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CS Executive Entrance Test is available for candidates for their reference, use, and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.