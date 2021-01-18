IND USA
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
ICSI CSEET results 2021. (Screengrab)
ICSI CSEET results 2021 declared at icsi.edu, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:07 PM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Monday declared the results of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the ICSI CSEET examination can check their results online at icsi.edu.

The CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) was held on January 9 and 10, 2021.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET results 2021

How to check ICSI CSEET results 2021:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CSEET results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

