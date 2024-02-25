 ICSI Executive result released, know how to check scores - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI Executive result released, know how to check scores

ICSI Executive result released, know how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 25, 2024 01:58 PM IST

ICSI declares December 2023 CS Executive results, next exams in June 2024

ICSI CS Executive December 2023 result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the December session results of the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Programme today, February 25. The results of the Executive Programme were announced at 2:00 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI CS Result 2023 Live updates.

ICSI declares CS Executive Dec 2023 results today
ICSI declares CS Executive Dec 2023 results today

Candidates can download their ICSI CS executive results using their seventeen-number registration and roll numbers.

ICSI CS Result 2023 result link

The next exams for the Professional and Executive (syllabus 2017 and 2022) will take place between June 1 and June 10, 2024. Additionally, candidates can submit the examination fee for the June 2024 exam from Feb 26.

ICSI CS Executive result: Know how to check

To check the CS Executive results, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Check results

Take the printout for future reference.

The CS Professional course exam results were released earlier today at 11:00 a.m. In the professional examination, Manisha Murarimohan Ghose came out on top, followed by Aditi Jain and Khushi Mukesh Jain in second and third place, respectively.

