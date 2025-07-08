Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025 declared at idbibank.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 07:20 PM IST

IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

IDBI Bank has declared IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade “O” : 2025-26 written exam can check the results through the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

The written exam was held on June 8, 2025. It had 200 questions and a total of 200 marks. The exam lasted 120 minutes.

Direct link to download IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025

IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IDBI Bank at idbibank.in.

2. Click on current openings and then again click on result link.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IDBI Bank JAM Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of Online Test, Document Verification, Personal Interview and Pre Recruitment Medical test. The minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by the Bank based on the available vacancies. Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each section of the OT and also secure a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview.

Through this recruitment drive, the IDBI Bank aims to fill 676 Junior Assistant Manager posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IDBI Bank.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
