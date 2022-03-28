IGNOU TEE December 2021 Results declared, here’s how to check scores

IGNOU TEE December 2021 Results: Indira Gandhi National Open University has announced the IGNOU TEE December 2021 exam results. Candidates who have appeared for IGNOU December 2021 Term End Examination can check their results through the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

"The Remaining results of term-end, assignment, practical and project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled," reads the official notification issued along with the results.

<strong>IGNOU December 2021 term end results: Direct link to check</strong>

IGNOU December 2021 term end results: How to check

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Click on the link for Results

Click on the link for 'December 2021 Exam Result (New)'

Click for details under 'University has announced Term End Examination December 2021 Result'

Enter your roll number and submit

IGNOU December 2021 Term end exam results will appear on the screen

Note: Visit the official IGNOU website for latest updates regarding IGNOU exams and results.