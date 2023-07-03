IISER Aptitude Test, IAT 2023, results today on iiseradmission.in

Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) will announce results of the IISER Aptitude Test or IAT 2023 today, July 3. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on iiseradmission.in. IISER Aptitude Test, IAT 2023, results releasing today on iiseradmission.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After results are announced, the portal for document upload and IISER preferences will be opened between July 4 and 7. First round of admission offers will be provided on July 12.

The entrance test for admission to 5-year BS-MS programmes offered at IISERs, in addition to the 4-year BS programme at IISER Bhopal, was held on June 17, 2023. This year, a total of 34,751 candidates appeared in the test.

There are multiple ways to take admission at IISERs: the State and Central Board (SCB) channel, the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channel and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced channel.

For the SCB channel, IISER conducts the IAT exam. For admission through the KVPY channel, the exam is KVPY aptitude test.

The online registration window for IISER admission through JEE Advanced was closed on June 30.