India Post Gramik Dak Sevak results 2025 out at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, steps to check here

India Post has declared the India Post GDS Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the merit list for Gramin Dak Sevak can visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.(Kunal Patil/HT file)

The shortlisted candidates will be informed of the results and dates of physical verification, etc. The final selection of the shortlisted applicants will be subject to physical verification of the original documents by the Divisional or unit Head of the Division or unit where the vacancy is notified.

Through this recruitment drive, India Post aims to fill 21413 GDS vacancies. Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results.

India Post GDS Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Click on the India Post GDS merit list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the merit list will be available statewide.

4. Click on the state you want to check the merit list for.

5. The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the merit list and download it.

7. Take a print out of the same for future needs.

The registration process commenced on February 10 and concluded on March 3, 2025. The correction window was opened on March 6 and closed on March 8, 2025.

