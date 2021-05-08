Indian Coast Guard Result 2021 for Navik and Yantrik posts declared, check here
Indian Coast Guard has declared Indian Coast Guard Result 2021 for Navik and Yantrik posts. Candidates who have appeared for Stage I examination for Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) and Yantrik (Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical) can check the result on the official site of the Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
Candidates who have qualified for the Stage I examination will be called for the Stage-II examination. The e-admit card for Stage II will be released as per the vacancies available and ratios decided by the organization. Stage II involves tests including Physical Fitness Test, Document Verification, Re-assessment of Inconsistent Performers, and Initial Medicals Examination which are only qualifying i.e., either pass or fail.
Indian Coast Guard Result 2021: How to check
To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
• Visit the official site of Indian Coast Guard on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.
• Click on Indian Coast Guard Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the login details and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download the page.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.